AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

Billy Preston is no longer with the Kansas Jayhawks, what is the good and the bad with that decision, did the NCAA slow play this rule, what could KU have done different, the biggest factor in the OU vs KU game, what is the biggest match-up in the game on Tuesday night, how will KU slow down Trae Young.