Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

They recap the win against the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State, take a look at the upcoming game against Central Michigan, plus a little news and notes from Bill Self’s press conference as he prepares for his Hall of Fame induction.