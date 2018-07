Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

How big is the subpoena that KU has from the FBI in the basketball investigation, should KU be worried plus what is the biggest questions that Jeff Long will face as the new AD for the Kansas Jayhawks.