Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The quarterback battle is still ongoing for the Jayhawks we might see some movement come later this week but it is still a question mark.

Jesse discusses his predictions for the 2018 season, his bold predictions plus the key game for the Jayhawks in 2018.