Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

KU takes on Clemson on Friday at 6:07 in the regional semi-finals. What team in Big 12 is similar to Clemson, what stands out about the Tigers, how has Newman stepped up his game and how healthy is Udoka?