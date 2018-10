Every Tuesday 580 Sports Talk is joined by Jesse Newell, the Kansas Jayhawks beat writer for the Kansas City Star for Jayhawk Weekly.

On the football front, the guys talk about the future outlook for KU coach David Beaty, just how odd this past Saturday’s win was for the Jayhawks and what the rest of the season looks like.

As for the basketball team, Jesse sets a line for the Kansas’ second exhibition game versus the Washburn Ichabods on Thursday.