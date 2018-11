Every Tuesday 580 Sports Talk is joined by Jesse Newell, the Kansas Jayhawks beat writer for the Kansas City Star for Jayhawk Weekly.

On the basketball front, the Jayhawks won their home opener on Monday night over Vermont, and Jesse and the guys break down the win, including a record-breaking performance from Lagerald Vick.

In football news it’s flight tracker season for Kansas, and the guys talk all things KU coaching, chartered flights and more.