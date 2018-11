Every Tuesday from 4:35 pm to 5:00, 580 Sports Talk is joined by Jesse Newell, the Kansas Jayhawks beat writer for the Kansas City Star for Jayhawk Weekly.

This week the guys discuss KU’s win in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament and why Jesse still voted for Duke as the No. 1 team in the country, plus a look ahead to the Jayhawks’ game against the Stanford Cardinal this coming Saturday.

On the football side, the David Beaty era is over, so what’s next for new head coach Les Miles?