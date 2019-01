Every Tuesday from 4:35 pm to 5:00, 580 Sports Talk is joined by Jesse Newell, the Kansas Jayhawks beat writer for the Kansas City Star for Jayhawk Weekly.

Big 12 play begins on Wednesday night, and Jesse, Jake, Dan and Brendan preview the Jayhawks’ Big 12 opener against Oklahoma and look ahead to what the rest of the conference season may look like for KU.