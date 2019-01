Every Tuesday from 4:35 pm to 5:00, 580 Sports Talk is joined by Jesse Newell, the Kansas Jayhawks beat writer for the Kansas City Star for Jayhawk Weekly.

We discussed the Jayhawks 3 point defense at the end of the game, how they have adapted since Udoka’s injury, what has Agbaji brought to the table plus a preview of the WVU and ISU games on Saturday and Monday.