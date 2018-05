Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

KU basketball missed on the commitment of Romeo Langford, does KU’s involvement of the FBI hurt KU recruiting, who could they get in the grad transfer world, plus a look into the Spring Showcase.