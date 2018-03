Every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk the guys will talk all things KU athletics on our Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

How will KU handle the Quaker’s form Penn, what will Penn do to try an upset the Hawks, is the draw for KU a tough one compared to other regions, who means more to KU’s run Newman or De Sousa, plus the impact of Bill Self being the U-18 USA coach.