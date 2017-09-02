AUDIO: Jayhawks discuss Kansas’ 38-16 win over SEMO

LAWRENCE — It didn’t take long for Kansas to take the lead Saturday night in Lawrence, and they never looked back during a 38-16 win over Southeast Missouri State to open the college football season.

The Jayhawks scored early in the first quarter on a Peyton Bender pass to Steven Sims Jr., a slant that ended up going for a 77-yard touchdown. Bender, who started and played every meaningful snap for Kansas, threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns on the day, the most since Todd Reesing threw four against Missouri in 2009. Overall it was a successful day for new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and the Jayhawks, as they averaged 7.05 yards per play and used his up-tempo offense to their advantage.

Defensively, it was far from the hardest competition Kansas will face this season. SEMO had just 253 total yards on the game, and only converted 6 of 20 third-down attempts. The win brings David Beaty’s record as Kansas coach to 3-12 and 2-1 against FCS opponents. Next up for Kansas is another home game next week, when they’ll take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0).

