AUDIO: Jayhawks and Ducks Eager to Get to Final Four

The Midwest regional final will tip off on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. at the Sprint Center and either Kansas or Oregon will make the Final Four.

Kansas and Oregon are making their second consecutive trips to the Elite Eight and both teams lost in the Elite Eight games last year.

The Jayhawks would make their fifth Final Four appearance since 2003 and their first since 2012. If the Duck’s pull off the upset they will make just their second Final Four trip in their school’s history and the first since 1939.

The Jayhawks are a six point favorite in the game according to the odds-makers at Friday afternoon.

Press conference audio:

Head Coach Bill Self, Devonte Graham, Frank Mason, Landen Lucas, Josh Jackson.