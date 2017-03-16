AUDIO: Jayhawks Gear up for Aggies of UC Davis

Kansas (28-4, 16-2 Big 12) is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional. KU will take on 16th-seed UC Davis (22-12, 11-5 Big West) on Friday, March 17, at 5:50 p.m., Central time at the BOK Center (17,966) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The game will be televised on TNT. Kansas will have open practice in the venue on Thursday, March 16, from 4:25-5:05 p.m

The Aggeis are led by senior G Brynton Lemar who averages 16.1 points per game and has made a team-high 74 3-pointers. Lemar was a 2017 All-Big West First Team selection along with junior F Chima Moneke who was also the Big West Newcomer of the Year. Moneke averages 14.4 points and leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game and 50 blocked shots. Sophomore G Siler Schneider (10.5 ppg, 46 3-pointers) was an All-Big West Honorable Mention selection this season.

Kansas has yet to face North Carolina Central or UC Davis in men’s basketball.

Listen to Head Coach Bill Self’s press conference at podium:

KU players Frank Mason and DeVonte Graham at podium:

KU players in the locker room:

Josh Jackson

Carlton Bragg

Svi Mykhailiuk

Landon Lucas

Photos and video from practice

IMG_2686

UC Davis Head Coach Jim Les

UC Davis players: Lawrence White, Brynton Lamar and Chima Moneke