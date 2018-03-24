The Kansas Jayhawks are in the Elite 8 for the third year in a row after holding off Clemson on Friday night. With that, the Jayhawks are now preparing to take on the Duke Blue Devils, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, on Sunday, with a berth in the Final 4 on the line.

For Kansas, it would be the third Final 4 appearance for the program under coach Bill Self and its first since reaching the national title game in 2012. During this tournament Self set the new program record for NCAA tournament wins a career (now at 36). On the other side, a Duke win on Sunday afternoon would give coach Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I history, a record 13th Final 4, surpassing John Wooden for the most all time.

For Graham and Mykhailiuk, this is their third chance to reach the Final 4 after coming up short in Elite 8 games against Villanova and Oregon in the last two years, respectively. Graham, the Big 12 player of the year, said after Friday’s game, “I just told the guys in the locker room, I’ve been here the last two years and this year we have to get over that hump.”

Malik Newman has been the hottest offensive player lately for the Jayhawks. He’s averaging over 21 points per game since the start of the Big 12 tournament, while shooting at a clip better than 57 percent from the field.

The last time these two met was last season in the Champions Classic, a game Kansas won after a late-game fadeaway jumper by Frank Mason III. Senior guards Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk, as well as junior guard Lagerald Vick, all saw at least 28 minutes of action in that game.

Kansas and Clemson will tip off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CT on CBS. Listen here to hear from the Jayhawks, who spoke to the media on Saturday in advance of their Elite 8 game:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Udoka Azubuike

