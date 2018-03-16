AUDIO: Jayhawks Prepare For Pirates

After a 76-60 first-round victory over Penn, the top-seed Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up to face the eighth seed Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena.

The Jayhawks got 29 points from Devonte’ Graham in holding off the Quakers on Thursday afternoon and are one win away of reaching the 31st Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Seton Hall topped North Carolina State 94-83 to win their first NCAA tournament game since 2004. Kansas has not played Seton Hall since the 2001 Maui Invitational, a game won by the Jayhawks 80-62. The two schools have split their two meetings all-time.

Tip-off is set for 6:10 Saturday evening, the first of two second-round games from Wichita.

Kansas players and head coach Bill Self spoke to the media today.

