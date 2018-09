The Kansas basketball went to the Final Four a year ago and many people think they might have a better team this coming year.

Late Night at the Phog is Friday night and will be a highlight for many fans and it should be entertaining with rapper 2 Chainz set to perform.

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self met with the media on Wednesday to discuss boot camp, the defense this coming year plus much more.

Bill Self-Head Coach

David McCormack-freshman center

Mitch Lightfoot-junior forward