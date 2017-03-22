AUDIO: Jayhawks Ready for Purdue’s Size

Conference champions collide when No. 1 seed Kansas (30-4, 16-2 Big 12) faces No. 4 seed Purdue (27-7, 14-4 Big Ten) in the NCAA Championship Midwest Regional semifinal, March 23, at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, at approximately 8:40 p.m. (Central).

Kansas and Purdue are playing back-to-back opposing conference foes as Kansas defeated Michigan State, 90-70, on March 19 and Purdue winning against Iowa State, 80-76, on March 18.

Purdue averages 80.1 points per game and has a +12.6 scoring margin. The Boilermakers pull down 37.9 rebounds per game with a +7.0 rebound margin. Purdue is second in the nation with 18.4 assists per game and 24th nationally with a 48.1 field goal percentage. Purdue also averages 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game.

All-America sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan averages a double-double for Purdue with 18.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. He has a Big Ten single-season record with 28 double-doubles in 2016-17.

Kansas leads the overall series with Purdue, 3-2, including a 2-1 record in the NCAA Championship. Each of the last three meetings have come in the NCAA Championship. Purdue defeated KU, 83-78, in the 1994 Southeast Regional in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kansas has won the last two matchups: 75-61 in 1997 in the Southeast Regional in Memphis, Tennessee, and 63-60 in the 2012 Midwest Regional in Omaha, Nebraska.

