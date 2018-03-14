AUDIO: Jayhawks Ready to Begin Tournament Play

It’s familiar territory for the Kansas Jayhawks – a number one seed and a location close to home for the first two rounds. The Jayhawks made the short jaunt down the Kansas Turnpike to Wichita for the NCAA tournament’s opening weekend, and will play sixteen-seed Penn in round one.

Kansas is coming off a season in which they won the Big 12 regular season title for a record fourteenth consecutive year and also captured the conference tournament championship. They are 27-7 overall and went 13-5 to win the Big 12 by two games. Kansas reached the Midwest Regional Final last season before falling to Oregon one step shy of the final four.

Jayhawks players and coach Bill Self met the media Wednesday.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Devonte’ Graham and Lagerald Vick

PRESS CONFERENCE: Head Coach Bill Self

LOCKER ROOM: Malik Newman

LOCKER ROOM: Marcus Garrett

LOCKER ROOM: Devonte’ Graham

LOCKER ROOM: Mitch Lightfoot

LOCKER ROOM: Silvio de Sousa

LOCKER ROOM: Bill Self

