AUDIO: Jayhawks Speak At Kansas Football Media Day

Kansas football held its annual media day on the KU campus this weekend, with the full coaching staff and a wide assortment of players previewing the upcoming season.

Coach David Beaty led off the event. During his press conference he spoke about players leaving do to transfers or medical reasons, as well as depth issues along the offensive line, the team’s quarterback competition and more. Several of the team’s key offensive players spoke, including the quarterbacks vying for the starting job, running back Khalil Herbert and others.

Members of the KU defense spoke as well, including senior linebacker Joe Dineen, who covered his decision to return for his last year, his goals for the season and more. Plus, KU’s coordinators and coaches gave their outlooks for the 2018 season as well.

Beaty and the players will address the media twice more during training camp, on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. The season will kick off on Sept. 1 when the Jayhawks host Nicholls at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

Listen here to hear from the Jayhawks at Saturday’s Kansas football media day:

COACHES

Coach David Beaty – press conference

Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham

Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen

PLAYERS

Senior linebacker Joe Dineen

Junior quarterback Carter Stanley

Sophomore quarterback Miles Kendrick

Junior running back Khalil Herbert

Senior wide receiver Ryan Schadler

Junior tight end James Sosinski