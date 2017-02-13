AUDIO: Jayhawks Stage Thrilling Comeback in OT Win over WVU

Down by 14 points with under three minutes left to play, the Kansas Jayhawks were staring down their first back-to-back losses at Allen Fieldhouse since Roy Williams’ first year on the bench. Bill Self was staring down his first home-and-home sweep in a Big 12 season as the Jayhawks’ head coach. And the Jayhawks stood to blow a chance to take a full two-game lead in the Big 12 with five games remaining.

None of that happened.

What happened instead was a dramatic comeback capped by a pair of game-tying Frank Mason free throws with 21 seconds to play and an overtime dominated by Devonte’ Graham as the Jayhakws survived the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-80.

KU trailed 64-50 after a Tarik Phillip layup with 2:58 to play, sending a small smattering of fans towards the exits before the comeback began. Graham made a three to make the score 71-69 and the Jayhawks forced a five-second violation on the ensuing inbound with 28 seconds left. Mason was fouled on a drive to the basket and made his charity tosses, and Phillip’s three to beat the buzzer on the other end missed.

Graham made another triple to open the overtime scoring, and another, his fifth of the night, with 2:14 left in the extra session to make it 79-71. The Mountaineers would cut it down to two after a steal and score with seven seconds left, but two more Mason free throws iced the game.

Mason led the Jayhawks (23-3 11-2 Big 12) with 24 points, going 16-18 from the free throw line. Graham added 18, 15 of which came in the second half and the overtime, and Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick produced 14 points apiece. Esa Ahmad’s 20 points led the Mountaineers (20-6, 8-5).

