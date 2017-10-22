AUDIO: Jayhawks Win Showdown For Relief

The atmosphere was electric, the game was competitive and the result was a lot of money raised for hurricane relief.

The Showdown for Relief outcome was 1.75 million dollars in relief add just in ticket sales. Over 18,000 subscribers to the internet pay per view stream generated 724,480 more dollars to the five charities that the teams were playing for.

So over 2.4 million dollars were raised for Missouri and Kansas playing against each other in exhibition action at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The building atmosphere was juiced from start to finish as the Jayhawks won 93-87 in a very tight contest.

The Jayhawks trailed at the half 44-40 but came back in the second half with a much more balanced attack.

Devonte’ Graham led all scorers with 25 points on 7-15 shooting he also added 10 rebounds and five assists. Four other Jayhawks got into double figures, 17 for Malik Newman, 13 of them in the second half, 16 for Azubuike who also had four blocks in the game, Lagerald Vick added 13 and Billy Preston chipped in 12.

Missouri shot the ball very well in the first half, 52 percent, but couldn’t sustain it in the second half as they finished for the game 43 percent.

Michael Porter Jr, the fantastic freshman, led the Tigers with 21 points, Jordan Bennett had 19 and Jeremiah Tilmon added 10.

Kansas was outrebounded 37-41 but had 12 turnovers to Missouri’s 17. The Jayhawks ended up shooting 52 percent from the field but just 8-25, 32 percent from deep.

Bill Self said that he and Cuonzo Martin agreed that both teams would allow seven fouls per player and it would be man-to-man defense the entire game.

Hear from Bill Self and the KU players about the game, will the Hawks consider playing the Tigers sooner then later due to such a great event and atmosphere, how did the team play, who played well, who struggled and what was the difference in the second half.

Head Coach Bill Self, Udoka Azubuike and Devonte’ Graham

Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, Michael Porter Jr and Jordan Barnett