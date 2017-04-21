WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: John Dorsey’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

by on April 21, 2017 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)

With less than a week before the start of the NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey met the media Friday afternoon for his pre-draft press conference.

Among the topics discussed were the team’s schedule, which was released last night; drafting players with character concerns; evaluating the quarterbacks, cornerbacks and edge rushers in this year’s draft; and whether or not the Chiefs will keep all 10 of their draft picks.

You can listen to John Dorsey’s entire press conference here.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff.