WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Clear
Feels Like 86°
Winds East 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm98°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm88°
66°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy92°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear95°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy95°
68°

AUDIO: K-State Football Media Day

by on August 6, 2018 at 5:41 PM (5 hours ago)

The 2018 season is underway for the Kansas State Wildcat football team. 

The team returns 14 starters from a year ago, six on the defense and eight on the offense. There are questions on both sides, mainly wide receiver on offense and linebacker on the defensive side. 

The Wildcats have had three practices under their belt and are 24 days away from kickoff when they face the Coyotes of South Dakota

Several players and assistant coaches along with Bill Sndyer spoke to the media on Monday during their annual August Media Day. 

Bill Snyder- Head Coach 

Blake Seiler-Defensive Coordinator

Andre Coleman-Offensive Coordinator

Wyatt Hubert-Defensive End

Mike McCoy-Running Back

Alex Barnes-Running Back

Duke Shelley-Cornerback

Dalton Risner-Offensive Lineman

Trey Dishon-Defensive Lineman

Isaiah Zuber-Wide Receiver

Reggie Walker-Defensive End 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.