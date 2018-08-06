AUDIO: K-State Football Media Day

The 2018 season is underway for the Kansas State Wildcat football team.
The team returns 14 starters from a year ago, six on the defense and eight on the offense. There are questions on both sides, mainly wide receiver on offense and linebacker on the defensive side.
The Wildcats have had three practices under their belt and are 24 days away from kickoff when they face the Coyotes of South Dakota
Several players and assistant coaches along with Bill Sndyer spoke to the media on Monday during their annual August Media Day.
Bill Snyder- Head Coach
Blake Seiler-Defensive Coordinator
Andre Coleman-Offensive Coordinator
Wyatt Hubert-Defensive End
Mike McCoy-Running Back
Alex Barnes-Running Back
Duke Shelley-Cornerback
Dalton Risner-Offensive Lineman
Trey Dishon-Defensive Lineman
Isaiah Zuber-Wide Receiver
Reggie Walker-Defensive End