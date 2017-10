AUDIO: K-State, Missouri State Scrimmage For Hurricane Relief

The Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri State Bears unofficially opened their basketball seasons at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon with a scrimmage benefiting victims of the recent hurricanes. K-State defeated Missouri State 78-62. Cartier Diarra led three Wildcats in double figures with 14 points. Kamau Stokes added 13 points and Barry Brown chipped in with 12.

Final stats for #KStateMBB and Missouri State pic.twitter.com/vze8sfZXf7 — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) October 21, 2017

