WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Rain71°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy72°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear65°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy81°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy70°
41°

AUDIO: K-State Readies for Bearcats

by on March 16, 2017 at 6:19 PM (2 hours ago)

The Wildcats earned their first NCAA tournament victory under Bruce Weber on Tuesday when they defeated Wake Forest 95-88. 

Kansas State now takes on the six seed in the South region in Cincinnati. The Bearcats are an at-large bid from the AAC conference as they finished second in the regular season and were the tournament runner-up to SMU. 

The Bearcats are 29-5 on the year and are a four point favorite as of Thursday afternoon. 

Cincinnati is one  of the best defensive teams in the country as they hold opponents to 60 points per game, that is 4th in all of NCAA Division 1. 

Tip-off is set for 6:30 from Sacramento and can be heard on 580 WIBW with pregame coverage at 5:30 and also on TruTV. 

Listen to Head Coach Bruce Weber

KSU Players DJ Johnson and Wesley Iwundu

Cincinnati Head Coach Mick Cronin

Cincinnati players Troy Caupain and Kevin Johnson

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.