AUDIO: K-State Readies for Bearcats

The Wildcats earned their first NCAA tournament victory under Bruce Weber on Tuesday when they defeated Wake Forest 95-88.

Kansas State now takes on the six seed in the South region in Cincinnati. The Bearcats are an at-large bid from the AAC conference as they finished second in the regular season and were the tournament runner-up to SMU.

The Bearcats are 29-5 on the year and are a four point favorite as of Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati is one of the best defensive teams in the country as they hold opponents to 60 points per game, that is 4th in all of NCAA Division 1.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 from Sacramento and can be heard on 580 WIBW with pregame coverage at 5:30 and also on TruTV.

