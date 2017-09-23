AUDIO: Kansas falls to West Virginia 56-34

Despite showing clear improvement in a couple areas, it was another tough Saturday for the Kansas Jayhawks, as KU lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 56-34 at home in their Big 12 opener.

The biggest story for Kansas was the historic day for sophomore running back Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 291 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. His 291-yard performance is the third-most rushing yards ever in a single game for Kansas, jumping ahead of the Gale Sayers’ previous third-best mark.

The defense was still an issue for Kansas, as Will Grier and the WVU offense was able to shred it when the plays mattered most. West Virginia rushed for 288 yards and passed for another 347.

Listen to coach David Beaty and the Jayhawks discuss the loss after the game.

David Beaty

Khalil Herbert

Joe Dineen