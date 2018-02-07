AUDIO: Kansas Football Announces 2018 Recruiting Class

The Kansas Jayhawks announced their 2018 football recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class includes 25 players overall, five of whom are Kansas natives. Several players in this year’s class signed during this year’s early signing day.

According to 247Sports, KU has the 63rd-best recruiting class in the country this year and the eighth-best class in the Big 12, ahead of both Kansas State and Texas Tech. Coach David Beaty spoke to the media to react to the class on Wednesday afternoon, discussing the recruits, coaching changes and the Team Impact project, among other topics.

