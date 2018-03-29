AUDIO: Kansas Jayhawks’ First Full Day In San Antonio

The Kansas Jayhawks arrived in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon, but spent their first full day in the home of the 2018 Final Four on Thursday. The team and coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Kansas is coming off of an Elite Eight victory over the Duke Blue Devils last weekend, giving the program its 15th Final Four appearance all time and its third in the Self era. Villanova, the No. 1 seed from the East regional and KU’s opponent this weekend, beat Texas Tech in its regional final.

This game will feature a matchup of two teams that shoot the three pointer prolifically and score plenty overall. Kansas’s Devonte’ Graham and Villanova’s Jalen Brunson, both of whom are consensus first-team All-Americans and finalists for multiple national player of the year awards, will be the two focal points of the matchup.

Malik Newman has been the offensive star for the Jayhawks this postseason, however, scoring 87 points through four NCAA tournament games, a number only surpassed in Kansas history by Danny Manning in 1988 (107). He scored a game-high 32 points in KU’s Elite Eight win.

Listen here to hear what Self and the Jayhawks had to say during their Thursday media availability:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Bill Self

LOCKER ROOM: Devonte’ Graham

LOCKER ROOM: Udoka Azubuike

LOCKER ROOM: Malik Newman

LOCKER ROOM: Mitch Lightfoot

LOCKER ROOM: Svi Mykhailiuk

LOCKER ROOM: Silvio de Sousa