AUDIO: Kansas Men’s Basketball Media Day 2018

by on October 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM (4 hours ago)

Kansas basketball held its annual media day on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse, with coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks taking questions and previewing the season.

One of the biggest topics of the day was the ongoing trial for the FBI probe into college basketball, with Self not making any new statements but reaffirming the program’s stance that they will operate as usual until they hear otherwise.

Additionally, players including Dedric Lawson, Quentin Grimes and others discussed improvements to their respective games, the ongoing buzz around campus for the team and more.

Listen here to hear everything Self and the Jayhawks had to say at Kansas basketball media day.

Bill Self

Dedric Lawson

Quentin Grimes

Devon Dotson

Udoka Azubuike

Mitch Lightfoot

Charlie Moore

Marcus Garrett

Brendan Dzwierzynski