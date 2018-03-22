AUDIO: Kansas Prepares For Clemson As Jayhawks Look For Their 3rd-Straight Elite 8 Appearance

Following hard-fought wins over Penn and Seton Hall in the first weekend of the 2018 NCAA tournament, the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks are preparing to face the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers on Friday evening at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sophomore guard Malik Newman will be looking to continue his hot streak in Friday’s Sweet 16 meeting, as he’s averaging 22 points per game since the start of the Big 12 Tournament. Down low, Kansas should expect a key performance from sophomore center Udoka Azubuike, who played through a bum knee in the Round of 32 (10 points, seven rebounds).

Coach Bill Self said earlier this week that the Jayhawks are as healthy as they’ve been in a while, and that Azubuike won’t be coming off the floor due to injury troubles this weekend.

KU bigs going through shooting drills #KUbball pic.twitter.com/MZ3BoS1s6K — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) March 22, 2018

Their opponents this weekend are looking for their first regional final appearance since 1980. Clemson edged New Mexico State in the Round of 64, then crushed Auburn by 31 in the Round of 32.

Tip off for Friday’s game is slated for 6:07 p.m. CT on CBS.

Self and the Jayhawks spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon:

Bill Self

Devonte’ Graham & Malik Newman

LOCKER ROOM: Bill Self

LOCKER ROOM: Mitch Lightfoot

LOCKER ROOM: Silvio de Sousa

LOCKER ROOM: Udoka Azubuike

LOCKER ROOM: Devonte’ Graham