AUDIO: Kansas Prepares For Final 4 Matchup With Villanova

After waiting nearly a full week to get back to game action, the Kansas Jayhawks are just a day away from squaring off with the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. The team spoke to the media again on Friday afternoon ahead of the game.

The Jayhawks are ready for their open practice session #KUbball pic.twitter.com/Lf0CBmcfoO — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) March 30, 2018

Hawks starting up practice. pic.twitter.com/9TliJfOUFD — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) March 30, 2018

Kansas coach Bill Self is at the Final Four for the third time with the program, and it’s the team’s first since 2012. This year’s team spoke this week about how much it means to be on this stage, but also that playing a tough Big 12 schedule has prepared them for high-leverage tournament games.

KU big men with some warmup shots. Lightfoot showing off a little range 👀 #kubball pic.twitter.com/MyZ4ZsrWRD — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) March 30, 2018

Self added that competing against top-tier point guards in conference play (e.g. Oklahoma’s Trae Young and West Virginia’s Jevon Carter) has prepared senior point guard Devonte’ Graham for meetings with someone like Villanova’s Jalen Brunson, who was named the national player of the year by both the AP and USBWA this week.

Malik Newman, Devonte' Graham and the guards putting a few shots up #kubball pic.twitter.com/n6dupHZgdY — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) March 30, 2018

Listen here to hear what Self, Graham and the rest of the Jayhawks had to say on Friday at the Alamodome:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk

Full Bill Self press conference

Devonte’ Graham

Malik Newman

Svi Mykhailiuk

Clay Young