AUDIO: Kansas Prepares for Michigan State

Kansas (29-4, 16-2 Big 12) advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 32 with a 100-62 win against No. 16 seed UC Davis on Friday at BOK Center. Kansas will face No. 9 seed Michigan State (20-14, 10-8 Big Ten), Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Central, on CBS. Michigan State advanced with a 78-58 win against No. 8 seed Miami (Fla.) March 17.

Michigan State leads Kansas 7-5 in the series that dates back to 1960. Michigan State has won three of the last four meetings, including a 79-73 win in the last meeting, Nov. 17, 2015, at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Under Tom Izzo, the Spartans are a remarkable 21-4 in the second game of an NCAA Tournament weekend, including 7-3 as the lower seeded team.

The Spartans have two double figure scorers that lead the way in Miles Bridges and Nick Ward.

Michigan State’s rankings in the Kenpom ranking system are 57th in adjusted offensive efficiency and are 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Press conference audio

Bill Self

KU players Devonte Graham and Frank Mason

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State players: