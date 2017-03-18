WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds East 4 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy65°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy83°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear76°
49°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain54°
42°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain54°
46°

AUDIO: Kansas Prepares for Michigan State

by on March 18, 2017 at 3:35 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas (29-4, 16-2 Big 12) advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 32 with a 100-62 win against No. 16 seed UC Davis on Friday at BOK Center. Kansas will face No. 9 seed Michigan State (20-14, 10-8 Big Ten), Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Central, on CBS. Michigan State advanced with a 78-58 win against No. 8 seed Miami (Fla.) March 17.

Michigan State leads Kansas 7-5 in the series that dates back to 1960. Michigan State has won three of the last four meetings, including a 79-73 win in the last meeting, Nov. 17, 2015, at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Under Tom Izzo, the Spartans are a remarkable 21-4 in the second game of an NCAA Tournament weekend, including 7-3 as the lower seeded team.

The Spartans have two double figure scorers that lead the way in Miles Bridges and Nick Ward. 

Michigan State’s rankings in the Kenpom ranking system are 57th in adjusted offensive efficiency and are 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. 

Press conference audio

Bill Self

KU players Devonte Graham and Frank Mason

Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State players: 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.