AUDIO: Kansas State Holds Off Kansas 30-20

In the 115th edition of the Sunflower Showdown, the result on Saturday was the same as it’s been in the eight most recent meetings: a Kansas State victory. However, the Wildcats did have to withstand a decent game from the Kansas Jayhawks, who rebounded from back to back shutout losses with a solid performance, but still lost 30-20.

Alex Delton got the start for K-State at quarterback in place of Jesse Ertz, passing for 98 yards and rushing for 36 more, but he was knocked out of the game late in the first half. The offensive star of the game for the Wildcats was running back Alex Barnes, who backed up his frustrated words after last week’s loss with 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Special teams was a huge factor in this game, thanks in large part to the stellar returns of DJ Reed. He had 189 yards on three combined punt and kick returns, including a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Carter Stanley got the start at quarterback for Kansas on Saturday, and he threw for the most yardage in a game since the Todd Reesing era, netting 418 yards through the air. A lot of that was thanks to the play of Steven Sims Jr., who caught nine passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.

KU outgained K-State on the game 482-340, but lost the turnover and special teams battles and that was a major reason for the final result.

Next up for the Wildcats is a meeting with the Texas Tech Red Raiders next Saturday, while the Jayhawks will host the Baylor Bears next weekend.

Listen here for postgame audio from K-State coach Bill Snyder, KU coach David Beaty and their players.

