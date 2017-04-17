AUDIO: Kansas State Introduces new AD, Gene Taylor

Gene Taylor is officially a Wildcat and in charge of the Kansas State Athletic Department. His first day on the job will be May 1st.
Taylor, who was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a successful 13-year career as the director of athletics at NDSU, was introduced at 10:30 a.m., Monday, during a news conference in the Steel and Pipe Team Theatre inside the Vanier Family Football Complex.
Gene Taylor will receive $450,000 in first year of five-year deal and receive $50,000 annual increases each remaining year on the contract.
Taylor spoke on a wide variety of topics, including how the hiring process went, why was he interested in the job, what he likes about this job, how will he run a program, what stands out about him in hiring coaches, how he will build a relationship with coaches and what will be the first things he will do on the job.
Gene Taylor Press conference:
Gene Taylor, Kansas State Athletic Director
Richard Myers, Kansas State President
Amy Button Renz, athletic director search committee chair
