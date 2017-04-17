WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Clear
Feels Like 69°
Winds East 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear73°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain56°
48°

AUDIO: Kansas State Introduces new AD, Gene Taylor

by on April 17, 2017 at 11:07 AM (3 hours ago)

Gene Taylor is officially a Wildcat and in charge of the Kansas State Athletic Department. His first day on the job will be May 1st. 

Taylor, who was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a successful 13-year career as the director of athletics at NDSU, was introduced at 10:30 a.m., Monday, during a news conference in the Steel and Pipe Team Theatre inside the Vanier Family Football Complex.

Gene Taylor will receive $450,000 in first year of five-year deal and receive $50,000 annual increases each remaining year on the contract.

Taylor spoke on a wide variety of topics, including how the hiring process went, why was he interested in the job, what he likes about this job, how will he run a program, what stands out about him in hiring coaches, how he will build a relationship with coaches and what will be the first things he will do on the job. 

 

Gene Taylor Press conference:

Gene Taylor, Kansas State Athletic Director

Richard Myers, Kansas State President

Amy Button Renz, athletic director search committee chair

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.