WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds South 16 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy83°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
69°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm80°
54°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
53°

AUDIO: Kent Swanson Recaps the Chiefs NFL Draft

by on April 30, 2018 at 5:03 PM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs added six players to their roster with the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Brett Veach’s first draft as the Chiefs GM was aggressive as he moved up in the second round to make his first selection. 

Kansas City took five defensive players and one offensive player in their 2018 NFL Draft. 

  1. Ole Miss DT Breeland Speaks
  2. Florida State DT Derrick Nnadi
  3. Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel
  4. Texas A&M S Armani Watts
  5. Central Arkansas CB Tremon Smith
  6. Tennessee OG Kahlil McKenzie

Hear from Arrowhead Pride’s Kent Swanson on the reaction to the Chiefs 2018 Draft. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.