AUDIO: Kent Swanson Recaps the Chiefs NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs added six players to their roster with the 2018 NFL Draft.

Brett Veach’s first draft as the Chiefs GM was aggressive as he moved up in the second round to make his first selection.

Kansas City took five defensive players and one offensive player in their 2018 NFL Draft.

Ole Miss DT Breeland Speaks Florida State DT Derrick Nnadi Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel Texas A&M S Armani Watts Central Arkansas CB Tremon Smith Tennessee OG Kahlil McKenzie

