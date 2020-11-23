      Weather Alert

AUDIO: KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick on 580 Sports Talk

Nov 23, 2020 @ 3:05pm

KSHSAA’s Board of Directors will be going to a vote tomorrow on November 24th to pass or decline a proposal by the KSHSAA Executive Board.

The proposal is to pause all winter sports competition until Jan. 15th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools would be able to practice  but would not be able to play competitions. The proposal also has a moratorium of practice as well over the Holiday season as well.

We spoke to KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Falfick on the vote, how it will all go down and how it came to a vote. 

