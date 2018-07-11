WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: KU Athletic Director Jeff Long’s Introductory Press Conference

by on July 11, 2018 at 11:53 AM

The University of Kansas is hoping Jeff Long can be the guy to bring the football program back to life. 

Long was introduced as the new Director of Athletics for the Jayhawks on Wednesday morning and the Lied Center in Lawrence. 

Chancellor Girod introduced Long and spoke on his qualifications, then Long gave an introductory statement and then took questions from the local media. 

He spoke about why he took the job, what is the biggest issue facing football, his contract status, what his plans for football and the new renovations for Memorial Stadium plus more. 

