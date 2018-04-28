AUDIO: KU Hold Spring Showcase To Wrap Up Spring

The 2018 spring season has come to a close for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas finished their 15 practice spring season on Saturday with their Spring Showcase.

It was a mixture of practice and scrimmage like situations. The team didn’t have enough healthy offensive lineman to produce two different offensive line units. Several injuries or lineman coming off injury limited the number of players.

David Beaty says it isn’t a big deal that they didn’t have a spring game as they accomplished everything they needed or wanted to do in the spring.

Hear from David Beaty about the spring season as a whole, who he thinks could make an impact, where does the quarterback race sit, plus much more.

David Beaty

LB Joe Dineen

DT Daniel Wise

WR Steven Sims