WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 7:00am on August 6, 2017

AUDIO: KU Media Day Press Conference and Interviews

by on August 5, 2017 at 3:22 PM (4 hours ago)

The Kansas Jayhawks held their annual fall camp media day on Saturday at the Anderson Family Football Complex. 

Head Coach David Beaty spoke to the media as did several of the players about the upcoming season. 

Despite being picked last in the conference and just one big 12 win in two years, their is a buzz around this Jayhawk football team. 

Head Coach David Beaty

Quarterback Carter Stanley

Quarterback Peyton Bender

Defensive End Dorance Armstrong

Wide Receiver Daylon Charlot

Safety Mike Lee

Defensive End Josh Ehambe

