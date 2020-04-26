AUDIO: Kyle Hinton Excited to Start Virtual Off-Season with Vikings

The NFL off-season has officially begun for now rookie of the Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Hinton.
Just minutes after Hinton was selected with the 253rd pick in the NFL Draft he was greeted by the offensive line coach, asked for his equipment sizes, jersey number and of course, his address to get his new iPad loaded with the Vikings playbook.
Hinton will start up the off-season workout as soon as he gets his iPad.
The Ichabod All-American and Washburn football Head Coach Craig Schurig spoke to reporters on Sunday about all things NFL draft, what it was like the day of the draft, the upcoming schedule, what he knows about the Vikings and much more.