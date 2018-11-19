AUDIO: Les Miles Introductory Press Conference

Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long and the KU football program welcomed Les Miles as the team’s 40th head coach on Sunday in Lawrence. Miles and Long addressed the media individually and together, which you can hear in its entirety below.

Among the topics covered at the press conference were the process of hiring Miles, what his recruiting strategy will look like, how he plans to get fans more excited about the program and more. At one point, Miles even paused an answer and said he was getting emotional.

Miles’ most recent job was as the head coach at LSU, where he had a 114-34 record with 11 consecutive bowl games and a national championship in 2007 before he was fired four games into the 2016 season. Prior to that, Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State, where he took the Cowboys to three bowl games in four years and compiled a 28-21 record overall.