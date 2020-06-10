      Weather Alert

AUDIO: Mahomes, Reid and Mathieu Speak on Social Injustice

Jun 10, 2020 @ 5:27pm

After a video of Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu, along with several other NFL superstars, hit the internet, things started to change.

The NFL released a video with Roger Goodell this past Friday, and several other teams have released statements since the players video was delivered to the public.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Tyrann Mathieu spoke today to reporters today about football but mostly about what is happening in our society and social and racial injustice.

 

 

