AUDIO: Maxwell Helps Ichabod Netters to First Ever Number One Ranking

For the first time in program history, Washburn Volleyball is the No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA national poll. The Ichabods hold a 11-1 record to start the season and are coming off a four set victory at previously No. 1-ranked Nebraska-Kearney last Saturday (Sept. 18) and a straight set victory over Emporia State on Tuesday at Lee Arena.
One of the leaders for the Ichabods is senior middle blocker Ali Maxwell. Maxwell had a great match against the Lopers with 13 kills helped her achieve exactly 1,000 in her career as an Ichabod, becoming the 23rd Washburn player to reach the milestone.
She also led the team in kills against Emporia State.
Maxwell speaks on being part of the first team to reach the number one ranking in school history, the start to the season, playing at a great program like Washburn and much more.