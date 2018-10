AUDIO: MIAA Basketball Media Day

The college basketball season is about here, yes we are only halfway thru the college football season but the basketball season is approaching fast.

The MIAA held their annual Media day at the College Basketball Experience.

The preseason polls were released:

MIAA Men’s Coaches Poll

Missouri Southern (6) – 157

Northwest Missouri (7) – 155

Washburn (1) – 132

Central Missouri – 128

Central Oklahoma – 118

Pittsburg State – 118

Fort Hays State – 104

Lindenwood – 87

Lincoln – 68

Nebraska Kearney – 66

Emporia State – 47

Northeastern State – 40

Southwest Baptist – 30

Missouri Western – 24

MIAA Women’s Coaches Poll

Central Missouri (13) – 169

Fort Hays State (1) – 154

Emporia State – 131

Washburn – 126

Central Oklahoma -113

Missouri Western – 104

Pittsburg State – 104

Lindenwood – 90

Nebraska Kearney – 73

Missouri Southern – 63

Southwest Baptist – 61

Northeastern State – 42

Northwest Missouri – 31

Lincoln – 13

Hear from several MIAA coaches and players:

Brett Ballard-Washburn men’s Head Coach

Ron McHenry-Washburn women’s Head Coach

David Salach-Washburn Senior forward

Javion Blake-Washburn Senior guard

Alexis McAfee-Washburn Junior guard

Reagan Phelan-Washburn Junior guard

Craig Doty-Emporia State men’s Head Coach

Toby Wynn-Emporia State women’s Head Coach

Kim Anderson-Pitt State men’s Head Coach

Amanda Davied- Pitt State women’s Head Coach

Toby Hobson-Fort Hays State women’s Head Coach