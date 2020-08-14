      Weather Alert

AUDIO: MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy on Suspension of Fall Sports

Aug 14, 2020 @ 4:02pm

The MIAA has suspended the fall sports season until January 1st, 2021.

The decision comes after the conference commissioner, presidents and chancellors met on Thursday, August 13th during the MIAA Council meeting.

Listen to what Mike Racy, the Commissioner of the MIAA, had to say to 580 Sports Talk on Friday. He breaks down why they suspended and not cancelled the fall sports, is there a plan to move to sports to the Spring, what is the latest eligibility rules, and what will occur with Winter sports. 

 

