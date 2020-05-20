AUDIO: MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy on Why Division II Cut Games for 2020-2021 season
The schedules will be much lighter for the division II schools across the country and in the MIAA.
The NCAA Division II President’s Council announced today that it has adjusted Division II’s maximum number of permissible contests (in all sports) for the 2020-21 academic year.
Football normally has 11 games played, this year 10.
Basketball, men’s and women’s, normally plays 28, they will be playing 22.
Volleyball’s schedule has a max of 28 but now will be 20.
Every sport will be cut schedule wise.
MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss why this is all going down and how the MIAA will go forward.