AUDIO: MIAA Football Media Day

The MIAA football season is approaching fast and is just 30 days away from their first game of the season.

Thursday, August 30th is kickoff day for all 11 teams in the MIAA.

The MIAA could be wide open in the 2018 season, four teams earned first place votes in the preseason media poll while three teams earned first place votes in the coaches poll.

Perennial power Northwest Missouri State was picked to win the league by one vote but defending champ and preseason pick number two Fort Hays State earned more first place votes.



MIAA Coaches Poll

Northwest Missouri (4) – 103

Fort Hays State (5) – 102

Central Missouri (2) – 96

Pittsburg State – 81

Central Oklahoma – 67

Emporia State – 67

Washburn – 63

Lindenwood – 46

Missouri Western – 40

Nebraska Kearney – 30

Northeastern State – 19

Missouri Southern – 12

Hear from several MIAA players and coaches:

Washburn Head Coach Craig Schurig

Washburn linebacker Derrick McGreevy

Washburn cornerback/kick returner Corey Ballentine

Emporia State Head Coach Garin Higgins

Emporia State quarterback Braxton Marstall

Fort Hays State Head Coach Chris Brown

Pittsburg State Head Coach Tim Beck