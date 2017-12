The off-season in the baseball world is in full swing but its been a quiet start to the off-season.

The off-season for the Royals has been even more quiet. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moutakas and Lorenzo Cain are still on the open market.

General Manager Dayton Moore says they are still interested in signing Eric Hosmer but they would have to trim payroll to sign Hosmer.

Jeffrey Flanagan, covers the Royals for MLB.com, came on 580 Sports Talk to talk all things hot-stove news involving the Royals.